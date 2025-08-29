© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Arts Live Theatre begins 41st season with teen drama and fall classes

By Kyle Kellams
Published August 29, 2025 at 1:10 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Arts Live Theatre

Arts Live Theatre kicks off its 41st season with "I Don't Want to Talk About It," a play about teen challenges running September 11-14, followed by "The Real Legend of Sleepy Hollow" in October. The company also offers eight-week classes starting September 8 for students ages 4-18, featuring themes from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood to Harry Potter and a new radio podcast theater class for teens. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with education director Julie Gable about the upcoming season.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arts Live TheatreTheatre
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content