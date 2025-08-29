Arts Live Theatre begins 41st season with teen drama and fall classes
Arts Live Theatre kicks off its 41st season with "I Don't Want to Talk About It," a play about teen challenges running September 11-14, followed by "The Real Legend of Sleepy Hollow" in October. The company also offers eight-week classes starting September 8 for students ages 4-18, featuring themes from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood to Harry Potter and a new radio podcast theater class for teens. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with education director Julie Gable about the upcoming season.