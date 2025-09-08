© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Postcard from Mexico City

By Lia Uribe,
Sophia Nourani
Published September 8, 2025 at 5:04 PM CDT

Today's Sound Perimeter, Postcard from Mexico City, written as host Lia Uribe's present to you, after a short visit to Mexico this past week. Listen across three vibrant voices: Guadalupe Perales’ Intertwined: Color Changes for bassoon duo, Nubia Jaime Donjuan’s danzón Frida, and Andrea Sarahi’s “Piece for Bassoon Solo” from Calladita: Five Pieces About Violence. Lines crossed, colors shifted, and music moved from city  bustle to interior resolve. Host Lia Uribe hopes you enjoy these fresh and innovative voices, and her favorite instrument, her own instrument, the bassoon.  

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Ozarks at Large Classical MusicSound Perimeter
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
