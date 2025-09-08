Today's Sound Perimeter, Postcard from Mexico City, written as host Lia Uribe's present to you, after a short visit to Mexico this past week. Listen across three vibrant voices: Guadalupe Perales’ Intertwined: Color Changes for bassoon duo, Nubia Jaime Donjuan’s danzón Frida, and Andrea Sarahi’s “Piece for Bassoon Solo” from Calladita: Five Pieces About Violence. Lines crossed, colors shifted, and music moved from city bustle to interior resolve. Host Lia Uribe hopes you enjoy these fresh and innovative voices, and her favorite instrument, her own instrument, the bassoon.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.