Sound Perimeter: Dreaming in Air

From meadow to rainforest to dreamscape, three composers in today's Sound Perimeter invite us to hear the world in new ways. Ottorino Respighi captured the bright call of the cuckoo in an Italian morning, turning nature’s voice into playful melody. Annea Lockwood led us deep into the Amazon night, where the forest itself seemed to breathe through sound and imagination. And finally, Kaija Saariaho, with a piece where birds belong to dreams and poetry. In Aile du songe, she imagined flight itself, the movement of air, the shimmer of wings, the transformation of sound into light.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.