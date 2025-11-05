Arkansas revenue rises above forecast despite tax collection declines

Arkansas state revenue was up last month. Daniel Breen, from our partner at Little Rock Public Radio , explains.

The latest report from the state Department of Finance and Administration shows Arkansas’ year-to-date net available general revenues totaled roughly $2.3 billion in October. That’s about $41 million, or about 2% higher than this time last year, beating the state’s forecast by roughly 4%.

Despite that, individual income tax collections and refunds are both down compared to last year. Refunds saw the sharpest drop at 22%. Corporate income tax collections also fell by roughly $22 million, or about 6% below the state’s forecast.

Year-to-date sales and use tax collections looked more promising compared to the same time last year — up by roughly $39 million, or 3.3% higher than one year ago.

