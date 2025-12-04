Arkansas gets F in maternal, infant health from March of Dimes

Arkansas is receiving another low score from an organization tracking maternal and infant health in all fifty states. The March of Dimes gives Arkansas an overall grade of F on this year's report. Arkansas has an overall infant mortality rate of 8.2 percent. According to the report, infant mortality rates among babies born to Black mothers were 1.7 times the state's average.

Ashley Bearden Campbell is executive director of the advocacy group Arkansans for Improving Maternal Health. She says that data point is especially concerning.

“The Ujima Network, for instance, has a I think it's called Sister Friends Network, which is amazing. And so it's making sure that you have a trusted partner, another mother that you can relate to, talk to in a real way that doesn't feel clinical and get answers and resources that you deserve and need.”

Bearden Campbell says that means Black moms often have to make tough decisions about when to go back to work. She says the state could improve outcomes through policies like reimbursing doulas through Medicaid and allowing community health workers to make home visits. She says networks like the Arkansas Black Nurses Association and Ujima Maternity Network also help Black mothers get help.

Arkansans for Improving Maternal Health has a list of resources for parents navigating pregnancy and postpartum. Those can be found online at AimforArkansas.org .