Health & Healthcare
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas gets F in maternal, infant health from March of Dimes

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published December 4, 2025 at 4:07 PM CST
Source, March of Dimes

Arkansas is receiving another low score from an organization tracking maternal and infant health in all fifty states. The March of Dimes gives Arkansas an overall grade of F on this year's report. Arkansas has an overall infant mortality rate of 8.2 percent. According to the report, infant mortality rates among babies born to Black mothers were 1.7 times the state's average.

Ashley Bearden Campbell is executive director of the advocacy group Arkansans for Improving Maternal Health. She says that data point is especially concerning.

“The Ujima Network, for instance, has a I think it's called Sister Friends Network, which is amazing. And so it's making sure that you have a trusted partner, another mother that you can relate to, talk to in a real way that doesn't feel clinical and get answers and resources that you deserve and need.”

Bearden Campbell says that means Black moms often have to make tough decisions about when to go back to work. She says the state could improve outcomes through policies like reimbursing doulas through Medicaid and allowing community health workers to make home visits. She says networks like the Arkansas Black Nurses Association and Ujima Maternity Network also help Black mothers get help.

Arkansans for Improving Maternal Health has a list of resources for parents navigating pregnancy and postpartum. Those can be found online at AimforArkansas.org.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Ozarks at Large Maternal Health
