Springdale’s first La Posada draws hundreds to Emma Avenue

Another holiday tradition. Several hundred people gathered along Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale this month as part of the first Jones Center-sponsored La Posada.

The traditional Christmas celebration dates back centuries to Mexico and Latin American countries, inspired by the story of Mary and Joseph seeking refuge. Participants asked for shelter in song.

Over time, versions of La Posada have rolled in Mayan and Aztec cultural influences. On this brisk Saturday evening in Springdale, more than 300 people first asked at Café con Chisme if they could have shelter, only to be turned away and then continue.

From Mr. Taco Loco to The Blind Bear to the Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas, the sequence repeated. There is no shelter. In between the stops, the music continued along the walk.

The turnout for the event exceeded expectations of Jones Center staff for the first La Posada. The line of people stretched nearly a block. Procession ended inside The Jones Center with local vendors, candy, piñatas, and games — the parade of people finding shelter and community.