Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Holding Space

By Lia Uribe,
Sophia Nourani
Published January 12, 2026 at 12:50 PM CST

Today's Sound Perimeter features two pieces of music, one by French composer Gabriel Fauré, and the other by American composer Meredith Monk.

Host Lia Uribe says, "I chose these works because, lately, I’ve been turning tomusic for solace as we move through this present moment. Not necessarily to understand it, maybe just to sit with it, to hold space.

"For me, these pieces create a shared space for feeling, for presence, reflection and care. A place to pause. Maybe it’s about still being able to recognize beauty, or about processing what we're carrying, or finding inspiration to center light rather than darkness. I’m not entirely sure. But I do know that this music offers a way to be with life and death, complexity and tenderness, that's it. I hope you connected with these works, and if you feel moved to do so, I'd love to hear what the music said to you. Reach me at soundperimeter@gmail.com."

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Sound PerimeterClassical Music
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
