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Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Butterflies

By Lia Uribe,
Sophia Nourani
Published March 30, 2026 at 1:53 PM CDT
Source, Oliver Herbet
Source, Oliver Herbert, Gretchen Parlato

Today on Sound Perimeter, we are thinking about butterflies, those fleeting flashes of color that feel more like memories than things you can hold. They show up without warning, linger just long enough to catch your breath, and disappear, leaving an impression rather than a trace. That sense of ephemerality, of beauty that sharpens our attention because it won’t stay, is the thread that connected today’s music: composer Kaija Saariaho’s Seven Butterflies for solo cello performed by Oliver Herbert, and Herbie Hancock’s Butterfly performed by Gretchen Parlato.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

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Ozarks at Large Sound PerimeterClassical Music
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Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
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