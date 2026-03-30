Sound Perimeter: Butterflies

Today on Sound Perimeter, we are thinking about butterflies, those fleeting flashes of color that feel more like memories than things you can hold. They show up without warning, linger just long enough to catch your breath, and disappear, leaving an impression rather than a trace. That sense of ephemerality, of beauty that sharpens our attention because it won’t stay, is the thread that connected today’s music: composer Kaija Saariaho’s Seven Butterflies for solo cello performed by Oliver Herbert, and Herbie Hancock’s Butterfly performed by Gretchen Parlato.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.