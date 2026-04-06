A note from host Lia Uribe:

"Today on Sound Perimeter, Listening for Rain, I found myself drawn to something simple and familiar: rain. We hear it arrive in different ways: as shifting patterns and playful color in Australian composer Elena Kats - Chernin’s piano duet 'The Rain Puzzle', and as something inward and heavy - hearted in Randy Newman’s 'I Think It ’ s Gonna Rain Today'. One piece lets rain move and sparkle; the other turns it into an emotional landscape, full of longing and quiet isolation. Different voices, different worlds, connected by that shared sense of something falling gently and persistently, lingering long after the sound itself fades. Next time it rains, I invite you to listen to it as music."

Featured artists include Tamara-Anna Cislowska, MayKay, Duke Special and the The RTE Concert Orchestra.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.