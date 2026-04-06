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Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Listening for Rain

By Lia Uribe,
Sophia Nourani
Published April 6, 2026 at 2:18 PM CDT
Credit, Tamara-Anna Cislowska, RTE Concert Orchestra
Credit, Tamara-Anna Cislowska, RTE Concert Orchestra

A note from host Lia Uribe:

"Today on Sound Perimeter, Listening for Rain, I found myself drawn to   something simple and familiar: rain. We hear it arrive in different ways: as shifting patterns and playful color in Australian composer Elena Kats - Chernin’s piano duet 'The Rain Puzzle', and as something inward and heavy - hearted in Randy Newman’s 'I Think It ’ s Gonna Rain Today'. One piece lets rain move and sparkle; the other turns it into an emotional landscape, full of longing and quiet isolation. Different voices, different worlds, connected by that shared sense of something falling gently and persistently, lingering long after the sound itself fades. Next time it rains, I invite you to listen to it as music."

Featured artists include Tamara-Anna Cislowska, MayKay, Duke Special and the The RTE Concert Orchestra.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

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Ozarks at Large Classical MusicSound Perimeter
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Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
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