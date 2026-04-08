NPR's Planet Money publishes new book

The NPR podcast Planet Money launched in 2008 in the midst of the global financial crisis. Over the next two decades, the show has found plenty of ways to explain economics through storytelling and creativity. They’ve also tried a few stunts to better understand the economy, too. They bought 100 barrels of crude oil and followed it from the ground to the gas tank. They made a t-shirt and followed it from resource production to manufacturing. But this latest stunt doesn’t quite fit that mold: they’ve written a book. Planet Money – the book – was written in part by the whole team with the lead author being Alex Mayyasi. Planet Money host Kenny Malone joined Alex Mayyasi recently to discuss the book.