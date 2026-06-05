UAFS student bikes Across the Country for disability cause
A University of Arkansas - Fort Smith student is in the middle of one of the biggest challenges of his life. Danu Regalado, an electrical engineering sophomore, is biking more than 4,000 miles from San Francisco to Washington, D.C. as part of Journey of Hope — a Pi Kappa Phi-affiliated event that raises awareness and funds for people with disabilities. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams caught up with him by phone the day before he and other riders set off.