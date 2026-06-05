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Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

UAFS student bikes Across the Country for disability cause

By Kyle Kellams
Published June 5, 2026 at 3:44 PM CDT
Courtesy
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UAFS

A University of Arkansas - Fort Smith student is in the middle of one of the biggest challenges of his life. Danu Regalado, an electrical engineering sophomore, is biking more than 4,000 miles from San Francisco to Washington, D.C. as part of Journey of Hope — a Pi Kappa Phi-affiliated event that raises awareness and funds for people with disabilities. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams caught up with him by phone the day before he and other riders set off.

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Ozarks at Large UAFSDisability rightsCycling
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Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
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