Sound Perimeter: Two Canadian Composers

Today's Sound Perimeter features two works by Canadian composers: "The Bessborough Hotel" by Nicole Lizée and "Pièce pour violon et clarinette" by Claude Vivier. While these pieces sound very different from one another, both composers invite us into imaginative and unexpected musical worlds.

Lizée draws on ghost stories, popular culture, and technology, while Vivier explores color, mystery and the expressive possibilities of sound itself. Together, they offer two distinct perspectives on Canadian contemporary music and remind us that music can tell stories, spark curiosity, and transport us somewhere new. Performances by Nicole Lizée and Ensemble Made in Canada.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.