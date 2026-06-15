© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Two Canadian Composers

By Lia Uribe,
Sophia Nourani
Published June 15, 2026 at 12:31 PM CDT
Credit, Nicole Lizée, Claude Vivier
Credit, Nicole Lizée, Claude Vivier.

Today's Sound Perimeter features two works by Canadian composers: "The Bessborough Hotel" by Nicole Lizée and "Pièce pour violon et clarinette" by Claude Vivier. While these pieces sound very different from one another, both composers invite us into imaginative and unexpected musical worlds.

Lizée draws on ghost stories, popular culture, and technology, while Vivier explores color, mystery and the expressive possibilities of sound itself. Together, they offer two distinct perspectives on Canadian contemporary music and remind us that music can tell stories, spark curiosity, and transport us somewhere new. Performances by Nicole Lizée and Ensemble Made in Canada.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Sound PerimeterClassical Music
Stay Connected
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content