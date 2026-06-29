Sound Perimeter: More Than One Voice

Today's Sound Perimeter celebrates the Fourth of July through the music of two remarkable American women composers. Nkeiru Okoye's "Voices Shouting Out", written in the aftermath of September 11, reminded us that even in moments of profound loss, music can become a voice of resilience, hope and collective resolve. Jessie Montgomery's "Banner" invited us to hear our national anthem in a new way. Rather than treating "The Star-Spangled Banner" as a fixed symbol, she reimagines it as a living tradition, one that grows richer as it embraces the many cultures, histories, and voices that shape America. By weaving the anthem together with other musical traditions from across the Americas, Montgomery reminds us that our shared ideals are strengthened not by a single voice, but by many voices heard together.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.