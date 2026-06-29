© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: More Than One Voice

By Lia Uribe,
Sophia Nourani
Published June 29, 2026 at 12:53 PM CDT
Jessie Montgomery, Nkeiru Okoye
Jessie Montgomery, Nkeiru Okoye

Today's Sound Perimeter celebrates the Fourth of July through the music of two remarkable American women composers. Nkeiru Okoye's "Voices Shouting Out", written in the aftermath of September 11, reminded us that even in moments of profound loss, music can become a voice of resilience, hope and collective resolve. Jessie Montgomery's "Banner" invited us to hear our national anthem in a new way. Rather than treating "The Star-Spangled Banner" as a fixed symbol, she reimagines it as a living tradition, one that grows richer as it embraces the many cultures, histories, and voices that shape America. By weaving the anthem together with other musical traditions from across the Americas, Montgomery reminds us that our shared ideals are strengthened not by a single voice, but by many voices heard together.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Sound PerimeterClassical Music
Stay Connected
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content