Salvation Army kettles return this summer for Christmas in July

A holiday standard. Those Salvation Army red kettles will be back for just a few days this summer. Capt. Stacey Connelly, area commander for the Salvation Army Northwest Arkansas , says local fundraising is vital for the organization.

Connelly: 68% of our finances come from public support, through everyday donations just from general public. And then we, of course, have grants, but that's only about 4%. And then thrift store is about 12%. That goes right back into programs and services. And then really, that's really where all of the funding comes from.

Kellams: And that funding turns into, can you give us a list of services that the Salvation Army provides?

Connelly: Wow. Yeah, just about everything you can think of. We feed 365 days a year. So the Salvation Army really doesn't sleep, 365 days a year. We're providing services to the people here in Northwest Arkansas. So we have a feeding program. You can go to Bentonville, you can go to Fayetteville. You don't need to provide anything because you can't look at someone and tell if they're hungry. So you can get a hot meal or a cold meal, cold sandwich right now with it hot, and something to drink.

We do housing. We provide housing to over 100 individuals a night, 365 days a year. Here in Northwest Arkansas, we provide a 26-bed facility in Fayetteville. It is a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center for men. It's a six-month rehabilitation program at no cost to the individual.

We also have a client choice pantry. We just got a grant to open one in Bentonville. We already have one in Fayetteville. It's set up like a grocery store. So individuals, depending upon the number of folks in their family, they get points. It's a points-based system. They come in and they shop just like they would at the grocery store, just like they would at Walmart or Harps. Much better than just being handed a box with groceries that you may or may not want to use for your family.

The difference between our client choice pantry and any other pantry is we have meat that's available for families. So we have protein. We have a garden that we utilize. So we also offer fresh produce. We have milk available to families. So we really try to hit all areas of the food groups with that.

We do utility assistance when funding is available. We do rental assistance when funding is available. We provide Christmas assistance to families who are facing hardships at Christmas time. So really just about everything.

Whenever disasters strike, so tornadoes, floods, we have a unit that we take out, and we're really some of the first ones to arrive on scene, to provide emotional and spiritual care, provide food, clean up kits, things like that.

Kellams: You mentioned Christmas, help me, the most high profile public facing activity to raise money that I know of, the Salvation Army or the kettles?

Connelly: Absolutely.

Kellams: At Christmas time, that can't be enough to cover a year's worth of.

Connelly: Nowhere near. Yeah, nowhere near. The kettles actually only cover close to 10% of our annual budget. And so if we don't meet our goal, we really kind of struggle. We haven't met our goal.

And so one of the things that we're doing this year is we're doing Christmas in July, because really need knows no season. So we'll have a website that folks can go to to donate to try and help us with raising some funds, because I believe that people care deeply and meaningfully about the lasting impact in their community.

And so every dollar raised here stays here, whether you drop $5 in the bucket or whether you send us a check for $50. All of that money stays right here in Northwest Arkansas and goes directly to the programs and services we provide. In fact, 87 cents of every dollar goes directly to the programs and services that it's intended to provide.

Kellams: Northwest Arkansas continues to grow. I imagine what follows that is the need for services from an agency like the Salvation Army grows.

Connelly: Oh, absolutely. As folks move in and there's a housing shortage, of course. Students, sometimes stuff happens with students. There's always going to be a need. And as a community grows, so the needs grow as well.

And so the reality is we have neighbors that are struggling with rising costs and empty cupboards and uncertain days. And that happens long before Christmas ever comes. And so as the community continues to grow, the need continues to grow. We see that each and every day when our doors open.

Kellams: And you mentioned the Christmas in July, the kettles, they will physically be out as if it were the December season as well.

Connelly: Yes, yes. But they'll only be out three days, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It's hot out there in July, but the need knows no season, like I said.

And so there'll be Walmart and Sam's, will have 11 locations. Walmart and Sam's. Not this weekend, but starting next weekend on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, you should see us out there, ringing that bell. You'll hear it. No, it's not December. But we're still trying to change lives and make things happen for people.

Kellams: Remember the sunscreen?

Connelly: Absolutely. Absolutely.

Kellams: Thank you so much for your time.

Connelly: Yeah. Thank you so much for having me. God bless you.

Capt. Stacey Connelly is area commander for the Salvation Army Northwest Arkansas. Our conversation took place yesterday in the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio.

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