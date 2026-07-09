'We Keep Us Safe' remembers 2020 Seattle protests — Arkansas Classic Theatre's take on Homer
On today's show, we have a conversation with the host of "We Keep Us Safe," a new NPR podcast series that revisits the 2020 protest movement in Seattle, including the livestreams, volunteer security and an unsolved murder. We also learn that Homer will hit the big screen and the stage this summer, as Arkansas Classical Theater is presenting works inspired by the poet. Plus, we hear about supporting musicians with Les Fest.