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Ozarks at Large

'We Keep Us Safe' remembers 2020 Seattle protests — Arkansas Classic Theatre's take on Homer

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Daniel CaruthKyle KellamsJosie LenoraLittle Rock Public RadioMatthew MooreSophia Nourani
Published July 9, 2026 at 12:38 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today's show, we have a conversation with the host of "We Keep Us Safe," a new NPR podcast series that revisits the 2020 protest movement in Seattle, including the livestreams, volunteer security and an unsolved murder. We also learn that Homer will hit the big screen and the stage this summer, as Arkansas Classical Theater is presenting works inspired by the poet. Plus, we hear about supporting musicians with Les Fest.

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Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
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Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large.
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Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
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Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
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Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
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Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
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Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
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