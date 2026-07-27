Sound Perimeter: The Quiet Side of Jupiter

Today's Sound Perimeter explores Jupiter through music.

"Although the planet often evokes grandeur, today's musical journey was surprisingly intimate. Through the works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Mario Salvador, we heard music that was gracious and contemplative, with moments of quiet nostalgia and subtle emotional tension, offering, I hope, a quiet but meaningful pause in your day."

- Host, Lia Uribe

Featuring works from Mario Salvador and Klara Poznachowska.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.