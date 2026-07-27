© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: The Quiet Side of Jupiter

By Lia Uribe,
Sophia Nourani
Published July 27, 2026 at 1:13 PM CDT
Mario Salvador, Klara Poznachowska

Today's Sound Perimeter explores Jupiter through music.

"Although the planet often evokes grandeur, today's musical journey was surprisingly intimate. Through the works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Mario Salvador, we heard music that was gracious and contemplative, with moments of quiet nostalgia and subtle emotional tension, offering, I hope, a quiet but meaningful pause in your day."
- Host, Lia Uribe

Featuring works from Mario Salvador and Klara Poznachowska.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Classical MusicSound Perimeter
Stay Connected
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content