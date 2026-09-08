Former Arkansas Rep. Austin McCollum charged with three felonies

Austin McCollum, a former Arkansas Republican state representative, has officially been charged with three felony offenses related to a domestic violence case.

McCollum was charged last week with felony domestic battery, false imprisonment and aggravated assault against his wife by a Benton County Circuit Court. He faces up to 10 years in prison each for the first two charges and up to six years if convicted of aggravated assault.

McCollum, who stepped down as representative for House District 8 last month, is also the lone candidate for Benton County judge this November. The deadline to replace him as the county's unopposed nominee is Sept. 17. But according to the Republican Party of Benton County, the deadline for starting that process may have already passed. There is no process for McCollum to remove himself from the November ballot.

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