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Ozarks at Large

Former Arkansas Rep. Austin McCollum charged with three felonies

By Daniel Caruth
Published September 8, 2026 at 3:17 PM CDT
Booking photo of state Rep. Austin McCollum on Saturday, August 1, 2026.
(Benton County Sheriff’s Office)
Booking photo of state Rep. Austin McCollum on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

Austin McCollum, a former Arkansas Republican state representative, has officially been charged with three felony offenses related to a domestic violence case.

McCollum was charged last week with felony domestic battery, false imprisonment and aggravated assault against his wife by a Benton County Circuit Court. He faces up to 10 years in prison each for the first two charges and up to six years if convicted of aggravated assault.

McCollum, who stepped down as representative for House District 8 last month, is also the lone candidate for Benton County judge this November. The deadline to replace him as the county's unopposed nominee is Sept. 17. But according to the Republican Party of Benton County, the deadline for starting that process may have already passed. There is no process for McCollum to remove himself from the November ballot.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

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Ozarks at Large Criminal JusticeViolent CrimeElectionsArkansas Government
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Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
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