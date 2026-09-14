Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it'll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

In today's Sound Perimeter, "From Here to There," we listened to Arizona composer Kira Zeeman Rugen and her piece "Atmosphere," and Mexican composer Juan Pablo Contreras, with "Mariachitlán." These are pieces about place, about what it means to arrive somewhere new, to carry the places we have known with us and to slowly begin to feel connected to somewhere else.

These two pieces reminded me that music can help us recognize a place, remember a place and sometimes even begin to make a new place feel like home. I hope today's music resonated with you as well!

Find out more about our featured composers and the music we explored in this episode in our program notes

https://www.kirarugen.com

https://www.juanpablocontreras.com