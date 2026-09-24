Arkansas leaders prepare now to avoid another census undercount

State leaders are looking ahead to the 2030 census to ensure the most accurate count possible. Arkansas had a more than 5% undercount in the previous census in 2020, the highest undercount in the nation.

Republican state Rep. Howard Beaty sponsored a bill creating the state's Complete Count Committee for the upcoming census. He says undercounting the state's population has a definite impact on the state's finances.

"So just thinking about that, we estimate that we lost out on about $5.2 billion in funds that were going to come to the state. Our budget that we deal with in the legislature is roughly just a little over $7 billion. So we're talking about doubling some of the monies that we have in general revenue that would come in that could impact our communities."

Alison Wright is census state data center head at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute. She says increasing accessibility and awareness of the census should begin now to ensure the state is set up for success in 2030.

"The census does have their survey in different languages. That is possible, but if you don't even understand what the census is or why you should do it, then even if it's in your language, why? Why would you do it? So for people who have those specific challenges, we need to think about what can we do to help them understand why this is important?"

About 300 federally funded programs sending dollars to Arkansas are based on census population numbers. Historically, Black and brown populations, as well as children under 5, are undercounted in the decennial census.

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