Judge weighs dismissal of lawsuit challenging Arkansas' abortion ban

The Arkansas Advocate reports that a Pulaski County circuit judge is considering whether to dismiss the constitutional challenge to Arkansas' abortion ban after hearing arguments from the plaintiffs and the state in a two-hour hearing yesterday.

Circuit Judge Cara Connors did not say when she expects to rule regarding the lawsuit, filed earlier this year by six women and an obstetrician-gynecologist challenging Arkansas' abortion law. Both sides can immediately appeal Connors' ruling on the dismissal motion.

Molly Duane, the plaintiffs' lead attorney, told the Advocate that an appeal from the state could prevent the plaintiffs from testifying in court, so she hopes Connors conducts the preliminary injunction hearing before ruling on the state's motion to dismiss. Connors says she was "not convinced that she should hold the injunction hearing first." She previously granted the state's request to block the gathering of evidence in the case.

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