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Beyond the Ozarks
Ozarks at Large

Judge weighs dismissal of lawsuit challenging Arkansas' abortion ban

By Arkansas Advocate,
Matthew Moore
Published September 29, 2026 at 2:26 PM CDT
Attorneys Maria Victoria Abut (second from right) and Molly Duane (right) leave the Pulaski County Circuit Courthouse on Sept. 28, 2026 after a hearing over Arkansas’ abortion ban. Abut and Duane represent seven plaintiffs, including Theresa Van (second from left), pictured with her daughter, Camille (left).
(Photo by Tess Vrbin/Arkansas Advocate)
Attorneys Maria Victoria Abut (second from right) and Molly Duane (right) leave the Pulaski County Circuit Courthouse on Sept. 28, 2026 after a hearing over Arkansas’ abortion ban. Abut and Duane represent seven plaintiffs, including Theresa Van (second from left), pictured with her daughter, Camille (left).

The Arkansas Advocate reports that a Pulaski County circuit judge is considering whether to dismiss the constitutional challenge to Arkansas' abortion ban after hearing arguments from the plaintiffs and the state in a two-hour hearing yesterday.

Circuit Judge Cara Connors did not say when she expects to rule regarding the lawsuit, filed earlier this year by six women and an obstetrician-gynecologist challenging Arkansas' abortion law. Both sides can immediately appeal Connors' ruling on the dismissal motion.

Molly Duane, the plaintiffs' lead attorney, told the Advocate that an appeal from the state could prevent the plaintiffs from testifying in court, so she hopes Connors conducts the preliminary injunction hearing before ruling on the state's motion to dismiss. Connors says she was "not convinced that she should hold the injunction hearing first." She previously granted the state's request to block the gathering of evidence in the case.

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