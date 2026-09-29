Little Rock Nine members reunite for Central High anniversary

Three members of the Little Rock Nine reunited Friday for the 69th anniversary of the desegregation of Central High School. Elizabeth Eckford, Carlotta Walls LaNier and Dr. Terrence Roberts reflected on their role in strengthening equal protection rights for students in the 1950s.

LaNier says the Nine's integration at Central High solidified the 1954 Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which ruled racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional.

"In my view, we really did become designated drivers of Brown v. Board of Education. If it hadn't been successful, then I'm sure it would have been successful later. But our success really set it up for these kids to be sitting in a classroom with others that don't look like them."

The panelists also stressed the importance of staying civically engaged today. Eckford's parting words encouraged citizens to vote in local elections.

"I want them to understand that they have a voice and to exercise that voice. And in today's environment, that is definitely to vote. So register to vote. And I mean down ballot, including that dog catcher. So you really need to understand who you are voting for."

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and recently retired Central High Principal Nancy Rousseau were among the attendees at last week's event at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Little Rock.

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