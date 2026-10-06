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Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Culture vulture picks: 'Lanterns,' 'What We Do in the Shadows,' 'The Fury'

By Kyle Kellams,
April Wallace
Published October 6, 2026 at 3:11 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Culture vulture April Wallace's picks this week are the HBO series "Lanterns," the comedy series "What We Do in the Shadows" and the novel "The Fury" by Alex Michaelides."Lanterns" stars Kyle Chandler as Green Lantern Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, and its first season ended Sunday, Oct. 4."What We Do in the Shadows" is a mockumentary-style comedy about four vampire housemates that originally ran on FX and now streams on Hulu."The Fury" is set on a private Greek island and is told from the perspective of Elliot, a friend of former movie star Lana Farrar.

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Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
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April Wallace
April Wallace is the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette and a weekly contributor to Ozarks at Large.
See stories by April Wallace
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