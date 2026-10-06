Culture vulture picks: 'Lanterns,' 'What We Do in the Shadows,' 'The Fury'

Culture vulture April Wallace's picks this week are the HBO series "Lanterns," the comedy series "What We Do in the Shadows" and the novel "The Fury" by Alex Michaelides. "Lanterns" stars Kyle Chandler as Green Lantern Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, and its first season ended Sunday, Oct. 4. "What We Do in the Shadows" is a mockumentary-style comedy about four vampire housemates that originally ran on FX and now streams on Hulu. "The Fury" is set on a private Greek island and is told from the perspective of Elliot, a friend of former movie star Lana Farrar.