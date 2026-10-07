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Ozarks at Large

Fayetteville bans Flock cameras, other automatic license plate readers

By Daniel Caruth
Published October 7, 2026 at 3:21 PM CDT
Courtesy
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Flock

Fayetteville has joined a growing list of cities in banning the use of Flock cameras. Yesterday, the City Council voted unanimously to prohibit the purchase and use of automatic license plate readers, including those distributed by Atlanta-based Flock Safety. The company has come under fire nationwide for concerns about privacy and due process.

Fayetteville Police Department does not currently use any ALPRs. But Councilman Bob Stafford, who sponsored the ordinance, says the city still needs a policy to address the growing issue.

"I believe that sometimes you want to take precautions, not wait for a problem to arise and then have to say, 'Oh, darn, I wish I would have taken precautions.'"

The ordinance does not ban the use of body, dashboard, security, traffic or parking management systems. It passed 7-0 with one member absent.

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Ozarks at Large FayettevilleTechnology
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Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
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