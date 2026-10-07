Monte Ne's sunken resort history lives on at Rogers Historical Museum

The Rogers Historical Museum has an exhibit on Monte Ne, the resort William "Coin" Harvey founded in 1900 about 5 miles southeast of Rogers, Arkansas. Much of the resort has been under Beaver Lake since the 1960s, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took down its last standing tower in 2023 because it was dangerous.

The Rogers Historical Museum exhibit includes Coin Harvey's death mask, and pieces of the tower are in the archives of that museum and the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Coin Harvey ran for president in 1932 and died in 1936. Becca Martin-Brown said museum director Serena Barnett told her the Corps of Engineers is working on a walking trail at the former tower site with Arkansas plants and wayside panels telling Monte Ne's story.