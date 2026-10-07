© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Monte Ne's sunken resort history lives on at Rogers Historical Museum

By Becca Martin Brown,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 7, 2026 at 3:26 PM CDT
Rogers Historical Museum

TheRogers Historical Museum has an exhibit on Monte Ne, the resort William "Coin" Harvey founded in 1900 about 5 miles southeast of Rogers, Arkansas. Much of the resort has been under Beaver Lake since the 1960s, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took down its last standing tower in 2023 because it was dangerous.

The Rogers Historical Museum exhibit includes Coin Harvey's death mask, and pieces of the tower are in the archives of that museum and the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Coin Harvey ran for president in 1932 and died in 1936. Becca Martin-Brown said museum director Serena Barnett told her the Corps of Engineers is working on a walking trail at the former tower site with Arkansas plants and wayside panels telling Monte Ne's story.

Tags
Ozarks at Large The Other WayRogers Historical MuseumTourismBeaver Lake
Stay Connected
Becca Martin Brown
Becca Martin Brown is the former features editor for the <i>Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette</i>. She now hosts "The Other Way" with Kyle Kellams on Tuesdays on Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Becca Martin Brown
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content