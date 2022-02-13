Alternative transportation

-
Ozark Regional Transit released the results of a year-long study that examined the feasibility of a Bus Rapid Transit system along the U.S. 71B corridor…
Yesterday afternoon, city officials and Fayetteville residents gathered at Greathouse Park to celebrate the completion of the Town Branch Trail. The…
The city of Fayetteville recently publicly launched the planning process for a mobility master plan. The planning process continues, with initial designs…
According to Sumobility's founders, these low-speed electric vehicles are the future of sustainable urban transportation. Fayetteville's first car-sharing…
We talk with Al, one of two Ozark Regional Transit drivers who took the community for ride aboard a trolley in downtown Fayetteville last week.
A year into the process of creating a comprehensive plan for trails construction and programming, regional planners are meeting with the public to get…