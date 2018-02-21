Rapid Transit Study Outlines Pilot Plan for Multimodal Transportation System

Ozark Regional Transit released the results of a year-long study that examined the feasibility of a Bus Rapid Transit system along the U.S. 71B corridor from Fayetteville to Bentonville. The two-year pilot program calls for about 25 station stops along the route, which would include shelters and park and ride options in some locations. The Bus Rapid Transit would consist of 17 specially designed buses that would run in 10-minute intervals during morning and evening rush hour. The goal of the system is to encourage more people to opt into using public transit. Bike NWA was part of the group of stakeholders who were consulted during the study. The organization is interested in the integration of bicycling infrastructure, like bike-share programs and protected bike lanes, into the broader transportation plan for the 71B corridor bus system.



