Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program welcomes 45 new design firms

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published January 30, 2025 at 4:39 PM CST
There are now more than 100 design firms from across the country involved in the Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program, coordinated by the Walton Family Foundation. The foundation announced 45 design firms from 17 states are newly part of the program, including three firms from Arkansas: Childers Architect in Bentonville, Ecological Design Group in Little Rock and Fayetteville-based Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects. The program connects design firms with future public projects in the region. Past program projects include Railyard Park in downtown Rogers, the TheatreSquared home in downtown Fayetteville and Thaden School.

Walton Family Foundation Architecture
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
