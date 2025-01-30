Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program welcomes 45 new design firms
There are now more than 100 design firms from across the country involved in the Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program, coordinated by the Walton Family Foundation. The foundation announced 45 design firms from 17 states are newly part of the program, including three firms from Arkansas: Childers Architect in Bentonville, Ecological Design Group in Little Rock and Fayetteville-based Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects. The program connects design firms with future public projects in the region. Past program projects include Railyard Park in downtown Rogers, the TheatreSquared home in downtown Fayetteville and Thaden School.