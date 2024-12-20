Design Excellence welcomes Razorback Greenway, Bentonville Public Schools

The Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program will enter its tenth year in 2025. The program, part of the Walton Family Foundation, supports architecture and landscape projects in the region. This week, the program announced two new grantees for work connected to the Razorback Greenway and the Bentonville Public School District.

Meredith Bergstrom, senior program officer with the Walton Family Foundation, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about this year's projects and says the program is designed to do more than transform physical spaces in northwest Arkansas.