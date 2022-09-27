President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands Visits Northwest Arkansas

Republic of the Marshall Islands President David Kabua spent several days in Northwest Arkansas late last week, hosted by Arkansas Marshallese Consul General Eldon Alik. On Saturday, the RMI President met with constituents at Manit Day, a traditional cultural gathering at Jones Center Community Park, where he spoke about pressing Marshallese human rights, politics and social justice. Preceding his visit, President Kabua, on September 20th, presented a litany of concerns to the 77th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York.

