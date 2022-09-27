© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands Visits Northwest Arkansas

Published September 27, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT
RMI President David Kabua, far left, seated with First Lady Ginger Kabua, listen to speeches delivered by local Marshallese officials at Jones Center Community Park on Saturday, in observance of Manit Day.
An Arkansas Marshallese choral group performs the RMI national anthem in honor of the RMI Presidential delegation.
Marshallese historian Simon Milne addresses the RMI Presidential delegation.
Manit Day poster advertising the Marshallese holiday event.
Republic of the Marshall Islands President David Kabua spent several days in Northwest Arkansas late last week, hosted by Arkansas Marshallese Consul General Eldon Alik. On Saturday, the RMI President met with constituents at Manit Day, a traditional cultural gathering at Jones Center Community Park, where he spoke about pressing Marshallese human rights, politics and social justice. Preceding his visit, President Kabua, on September 20th, presented a litany of concerns to the 77th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York.

