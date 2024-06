Marisa Anderson is coming back to northwest Arkansas. The Portland, Oregon-based guitarist last played here in the fall of 2022. She’ll be at The Creamery on West Birch in Rogers tomorrow night. Last week, during a stop in Nashville, she talked with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about what’s already been a busy year. She’s released two new records, including music for the soundtrack to the sparse film “A Perfect Day for Caribou.”

