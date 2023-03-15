Plans for Long-Rumored Industrial Wind Energy Facility in Eastern Carroll County Revealed

Scout Clean Energy, headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, has secured a sufficient number of private property easements along a rugged mountain ridge in eastern Carroll County to build a 180MW wind energy facility called the Nimbus Project. Quietly under development for well over six years, the $300-million-dollar industrial wind array will include more than forty 500-foot tall towers affixed with massive triple-blade turbines. But as more county residents catch wind of the unconventional-sited wind-power plant, opposition is circulating.