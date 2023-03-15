© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Plans for Long-Rumored Industrial Wind Energy Facility in Eastern Carroll County Revealed

By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 15, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT
Scout Clean Energy

Scout Clean Energy, headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, has secured a sufficient number of private property easements along a rugged mountain ridge in eastern Carroll County to build a 180MW wind energy facility called the Nimbus Project. Quietly under development for well over six years, the $300-million-dollar industrial wind array will include more than forty 500-foot tall towers affixed with massive triple-blade turbines. But as more county residents catch wind of the unconventional-sited wind-power plant, opposition is circulating.

Tags
Ozarks At Large Ozarks at LargeWind powerWind GenerationCarroll County
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative reporter and news producer for "Ozarks at Large."
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
