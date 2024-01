One piece of legislation that passed during the 2023 session was Act 584: the Fentanyl Enforcement and Accountability Act, sponsored by Representative Jimmy Gazaway of Paragould.. An element of this law that has seemingly flown under the radar is the legalization of fentanyl strips in Arkansas. Senator Justin Boyd of Fort Smith attempted to pass legislation solely to legalize Fentanyl test strips earlier in the session, but the more comprehensive legislation by Representative Gazaway.

Listen • 6:35