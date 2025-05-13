© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

PosedLa designs custom, 3D-printed bike saddles

By Jack Travis
Published May 13, 2025 at 1:59 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
PosedLa

The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator is nearing the end of its first semester. The collaborative initiative between the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program and Startup Junkie gathered a cohort of ten cycling companies from around the world, connecting them with industry mentors, networks and resources to help foster innovation and scale their growth. The first cohort of the accelerator will showcase their products and companies to the NWA community during a demo event on May 20 at 5 p.m. at the Ledger in Bentonville. 

We’ve heard from companies participating in the AGCA throughout the past couple of weeks, and today we bring you the final one. PosedLa is a business based in the Czech Republic. Founder Jiri Duzar says he aims to change cyclists' attitudes with his product: the world's first fully custom 3D-printed cycling saddle. He spoke with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis during the early days of the accelerator to explain the production process and his ambitions with PosedLa.

Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
