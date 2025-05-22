Rogers pilots new free bike lock program

The city of Rogers is piloting a free three-month pilot program with Lockstop, a Bentonville-based start-up whose product lives on city-owned bike racks in Downtown Rogers and uptown near the Razorback Greenway. Lockstop offers a free app that you can download to secure your bike, plan your route to the lock and even reserve your spot. The locks are free for users, and in exchange, the city gains access to demographic and usage data.

