Rogers pilots new free bike lock program

By Matthew Moore
Published May 22, 2025 at 1:33 PM CDT
The city of Rogers is piloting a free three-month pilot program with Lockstop, a Bentonville-based start-up whose product lives on city-owned bike racks in Downtown Rogers and uptown near the Razorback Greenway. Lockstop offers a free app that you can download to secure your bike, plan your route to the lock and even reserve your spot. The locks are free for users, and in exchange, the city gains access to demographic and usage data.

Click here to listen to Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis speak with the founder of Lockstop and learn more about the Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator.

Ozarks at Large RogersCyclingArkansas Global Cycling AcceleratorOutdoor RecreationTechnology
