Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
equity
KUAF is looking for a Community Engagement Manager to build and strengthen community in one of the best places to live in the country. The Community…
Senate Bill 3, a hate crimes bill filed in November and presented to the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday, aims to enhance sentencing for offenses…
A Springdale teacher has resigned after administrators were made aware of a video in which the teacher berates a student for acting like Marshallese…
This past Friday, Gayatri Agnew, who is a member of the Bentonville City Council, and Monica Kumar held a Stop Asian Hate vigil outside The Momentary in…
Earlier this month, the Northwest Arkansas Council announced the launch of a new workforce housing center, which will be tasked with addressing the…
This winter, the Walton Family Foundation released its five-year plan for working with organizations on issues of education, the environment and…
University of Arkansas students are once again calling on school leadership to remove the names and images of Arkansas U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright and…
We continue to share excerpts from a Walton Family Foundation panel discussion about making growth in Northwest Arkansas more inclusive and equitable.…
This month, a virtual conference hosted by the Walton Family Foundation included a panel discussion about the region's growth and inclusivity. Allyson…
This month, the Walton Family Foundation hosted a virtual conference in tandem with the release of a five-year strategy for the foundation and its…