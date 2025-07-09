© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Sherece West-Scantlebury to retire from Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation

By Kyle Kellams
Published July 9, 2025 at 3:36 PM CDT
Sherece West-Scantlebury will retire as president and CEO of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation in October. During her 18 years at the foundation, she co-founded initiatives aimed at improving education, economic standing, and social and racial equity in the state, including ALICE in Arkansas, ForwARd Arkansas, and Excel by 8.

One of West-Scantlebury's early initiatives was to reduce the influence of predatory payday lenders in the state. After retirement, she said she plans to expand her coaching practice, Executive West Coaching and Consulting, to support other leaders. She spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams on Zoom yesterday afternoon.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
