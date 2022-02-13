Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
fort smith symphony
John Jeter, musical director of the Fort Smith Symphony, is releasing a new CD featuring the work of legendary African-American composer and Arkansas…
The Fort Smith Symphony's 2020-21 season begins in September. John Jeter, the musical director of the symphony, says this season will take advantage of…
The Fort Smith Symphony has announced its new season and aside from the music, it includes pandemic precautions like masks, social distancing and no…
John Jeter, the Music Director of the Fort Smith Symphony, helps us get ready for The Sounds of Power concert at ArcBest Performing Arts Center Saturday…
The Fort Smith Symphony’s upcoming season promises film scores and more, but it’s not your average John Williams programming. Music Director John Jeter…
The next season for the Fort Smith Symphony is already set. John Jeter, the conductor and musical director, explains what we should expect for the…
More than a century ago visual art and symphonic music collided when Modest Mussorgsky wrote "Pictures at an Exhibition," in tribute to pictures created…
The next Fort Smith Symphony concert "It's Time for Chaplin," includes a live performace of a Chaplin score set against his iconic film City Lights. "Live…
John Jeter, conductor and musical director for the Fort Smith Symphony, returns to give us a preview of this weekend's concert. "It's Time For Three" will…
The Fort Smith Symphony will launch the new season in early September. It will be the 22nd year John Jeter has been the conductor. He gives us a preview…