© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment
Ozarks at Large

NWA celebrates Earth Day- Here's how you can too

By Kyle Kellams,
Jack Travis
Published April 17, 2025 at 12:26 PM CDT
Canva Stock

Earth Day is taking place next Tuesday, April 22, and, of course, there are numerous events happening throughout the region to celebrate this day of conservation and environmental activism.

See below for more information:

City of Fayetteville's annual Earth Day Celebration: Saturday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Keep Van Buren Beautiful's Earth Day Festival: Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area, Friends of Hobbs' Bird Fest: Saturday, April 26, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Earth Day Pledge

Tags
Ozarks at Large EnvironmentConservationEarth DayHobbs State ParkFayettevilleVan Buren
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Jack Travis
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content