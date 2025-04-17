NWA celebrates Earth Day- Here's how you can too

Earth Day is taking place next Tuesday, April 22, and, of course, there are numerous events happening throughout the region to celebrate this day of conservation and environmental activism.

See below for more information:

City of Fayetteville's annual Earth Day Celebration: Saturday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Keep Van Buren Beautiful's Earth Day Festival: Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area, Friends of Hobbs' Bird Fest: Saturday, April 26, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Earth Day Pledge