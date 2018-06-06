Migrant Children Face Uncertain Future at U.S. Border

What happens to migrant children once they reach the U.S. border has been a much discussed topic over the last month. There have been reports that the government has lost track of about 1,500 immigrant children, then there was the announcement that the Trump administration has instituted a policy of separating children from their parents at the border. To sort through some of the immigration law surrounding migrant children we reached out to Laura Ferner, a partner at Crouch, Harwell, Fryar and Ferner.