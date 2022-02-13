Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
kuaf sunday symphony
-
"His complexities don't always add up, but when they do, a richness of experience is suggested that is unobtainable in any other way," wrote Aaron…
-
We continue the #sundaysymphony tradition with a brand new recording from the San Francisco Symphony performing Debussy's "Images porochestre," as well as…
-
"With its radiant orchestral colouring, striking ideas and clarity of form, the Fourth Symphony is perhaps the friendliest introduction to Bruckner's…
-
"Two springs gush forth in the shade of the Bohemian forest, the one warm and swift flowing, the other cool and tranquil." Bedrich Smetana describes his…
-
I'm keeping the #SundaySymphony tradition alive with full symphonic works including one that inspired pop star Taylor Swift to donate $50,000 to the…
-
Though he was also a fine athlete and shrewd businessman, today Charles Ives is remembered as a Pulitzer prize-winning composer. His music was largely…
-
The world moves on with a heavy heart this week in the wake of David Bowie's death. Over the course of his five-decade career, this legendary musician…
-
The Symphony Orchestra of Montreal comes together with conductor Kent Nagano on a new 6-disc recording of Beethoven’s 9 symphonies. Nagano ruminates on…
-
Charles-François Gounod only wrote two symphonies, both of which are often overshadowed by the composer’s more famous operas and his well-known Ave Maria.…
-
The Simón Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela provides an opportunity for children and young adults to pursue music in meaningful ways, helping them to…