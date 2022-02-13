Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Latinx
The Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas has announced they are increasing their 2022 scholarship for students who plan to continue their education…
The NWA Hispanic Leadership Council recently opened the latest academic round of the Latinx on the Rise Mentorship program. The group's vice-president,…
On Inauguration Day, the new administration called on officials to preserve the DACA program, ended the so-called "Muslim ban" on immigration, issued a…
The day after Tyson Foods released the results of its facility-wide COVID-19 testing initiative, protesters with Venceremos marched through downtown…
Magaly Licolli, the cofounder of Venceremos, and Mireya Reith, the founding executive director of Arkansas United, are calling on state leaders to act as…