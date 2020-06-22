© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Protesters Demand Poultry Plant Closures As Tyson Releases COVID-19 Testing Results

KUAF
Published June 22, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
1 of 4
Two puppets made by Venceremos protesters represent Governor Asa Hutchinson and the region's poultry workers.
Z. Sitek
2 of 4
Protesters marched down Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale.
Z. Sitek
3 of 4
Protesters are demanding that Governor Hutchinson briefly shutdown poultry plants so workers can quarantine.
Z. Sitek
4 of 4
Venceremos Director Magaly Licolli speaks to protesters outside Tyson's offices in downtown Springdale.
Z. Sitek

The day after Tyson Foods released the results of its facility-wide COVID-19 testing initiative, protesters with Venceremos marched through downtown Springdale to demand that Governor Asa Hutchinson briefly shutdown Northwest Arkansas's poultry plants to allow workers to quarantine.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Tyson FoodsMarshallese communitypoultryCoronavirusCOVID-19Latinx
Related Content