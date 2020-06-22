Protesters Demand Poultry Plant Closures As Tyson Releases COVID-19 Testing Results
1 of 4
Two puppets made by Venceremos protesters represent Governor Asa Hutchinson and the region's poultry workers.
Z. Sitek
2 of 4
Protesters marched down Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale.
Z. Sitek
3 of 4
Protesters are demanding that Governor Hutchinson briefly shutdown poultry plants so workers can quarantine.
Z. Sitek
4 of 4
Venceremos Director Magaly Licolli speaks to protesters outside Tyson's offices in downtown Springdale.
Z. Sitek
The day after Tyson Foods released the results of its facility-wide COVID-19 testing initiative, protesters with Venceremos marched through downtown Springdale to demand that Governor Asa Hutchinson briefly shutdown Northwest Arkansas's poultry plants to allow workers to quarantine.