Community Activists Call for Action From Governor As Latinx Coronavirus Cases Skyrocket
Venceremos Cofounder Magaly Licolli speaks during protest outside the George's hatchery in Springdale on May 29.
Protesters hold banners and signs supporting poultry workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Several hundred poultry workers who work in Northwest Arkansas plants have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few weeks.
Magaly Licolli, the cofounder of Venceremos, and Mireya Reith, the founding executive director of Arkansas United, are calling on state leaders to act as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the Latinx community, which makes up a large portion of the workforce at Northwest Arkansas's poultry plants. Licolli has been organizing protests outside the plants in support of workers’ health and Reith says she would like to see the state support more partnerships with organizations that work with minority groups to curb the spread of the virus.