Community Activists Call for Action From Governor As Latinx Coronavirus Cases Skyrocket

Magaly Licolli, the cofounder of Venceremos, and Mireya Reith, the founding executive director of Arkansas United, are calling on state leaders to act as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the Latinx community, which makes up a large portion of the workforce at Northwest Arkansas's poultry plants. Licolli has been organizing protests outside the plants in support of workers’ health and Reith says she would like to see the state support more partnerships with organizations that work with minority groups to curb the spread of the virus.