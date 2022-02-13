Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Michael Z. Green is a professor of law at Texas A&M University who studies employment law and labor law. This month he was a guest speaker at the…
Michael Roberts is the Executive Director of the Resnick Program for Food Law and Policy at UCLA (and possesses an LLM for the University of Arkansas…
The University of Arkansas School of Law will host a symposium dedicated to the future of the death penalty tomorrow. We talked to the keynote speaker in…
When stopped by police there are certain things you have to do and certain things you don't.
A new honors seminar at the University of Arkansas uses a popular Netflix documentary as a launching point.
Kit Johnson, an associate professor of law at the University of Oklahoma, specializes in immigration law. She was a guest speaker on the University of…
John Newman, an assistant professor of law at the University of Memphis, says beware of a free offer. He was a visiting speaker at the University of…
Gina Holland Shelton, an instructor in the Lemke Department of Journalism at the University of Arkansas, spent 17 years as a reporter for the Associated…
Copyright laws are confusing and there are thousands of reasons people consult them.MUSIC: "My Sweet Lord" Richard Clayderman
Vikram Amar, the Dean of the University of Illinois College of Law, keeps track of issues involving not just the United States Constitution, but the…