A new holiday-themed market will debut in the Fayetteville Town Center this Saturday. FRUITCAKE will feature local craftspeople and vendors as well as cocktails, games and fruitcake. Early access begins at 11 a.m. Saturday morning and general admission is at noon. This week FRUITCAKE co-founders Emily Walker and Evan McDonald came to the Carver Center for Public Radio to talk about why they’ve called this event “fruitcake.”

