Nature
-
Over the weekend Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation released a barred owl back into the wild, four months after being taken in for severe head trauma and…
-
A team of Hendrix College professors and students have determined the value of ecological services delivered by abandoned oil and natural gas extraction…
-
Last week, the University of Arkansas carried out a prescribed burn on 10 acres of an oak savanna habitat that is being restored and enhanced in south…
-
A second winter storm swept through Northwest Arkansas late last night, adding a fresh layer of snow across the region, in some places piling up to 8…
-
A new book, Trees, Shrubs and Woody Vines of Arkansas, has everything you need to know about the of hundreds of plants found in the Natural State. We…
-
The J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center opens to the public Dec. 11. The grand opening Dec. 10 will be livestreamed on Facebook.…
-
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has observed two new bird species nesting in a southern Arkansas wetland that had been restored. While the roseate…
-
The Land Trust Alliance, as well as regional nonprofit land trusts in Arkansas, are issuing a warning about promoters who package and sell syndicated…
-
The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust is requesting proposals by June 21 for artists to participate in the first-ever Immerse: Wilson Springs, a nature and…
-
Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists has helped conserve Arkansas' natural habitat for more than a decade. From assisting state park maintenance to…