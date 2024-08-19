© 2024 KUAF
KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: 2024 Ozark Bug Crawl

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published August 19, 2024 at 2:12 PM CDT
Historic Cane Hill Arkansas

Pete speaks with Historic Cane Hill's Amanda Cauthren about the annual Ozark Bug Crawl, taking place Aug. 24.

This year's Bug Crawl will feature free, fun, and educational activities for insect enthusiasts of all ages, including insect catching demonstrations and identification with expert entomologists from the University of Arkansas Department of Entomology, cochineal painting with the Amazeum, live exotic insect encounters with tarantulas and giant centipedes, and more.

Guests can register online here.
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
