Obesity
About one in three Arkansas residents is obese, and doctors say it’s leading to people dying much younger than they need to, and leading unhealthier...
A recent study by two University of Arkansas researchers explores healthy eating habits at home and how they relate to children's eating habits outside of…
A U.S. Department of Agriculture grant worth $1.4 million will be used to help Arkansas researchers dig deeper into the causes of obesity besides the…
A new report about obesity, weight loss and metabolic rates is getting the attention of some in Arkansas, the nation's most obese state.MUSIC: "56" Ali…
We revisit our five-part series on obesity in Arkansas. We get a look at the numbers, we see how both young and old fare when it comes to being…
On the heels of Arkansas being ranked the most obese state in the nation, Governor Asa Hutchinson launched an initiative known as "Healthy Active…
Whether obese or overweight, there are a lot of options when looking to lose the extra weight. We talk with Dr. Josh Roller, a fellowship trained…
Arkansas has the highest adult obesity rate in the nation, and aging with obesity can have severe medical consequences. Dr. Randy Shinn, a noted northwest…
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially for the more than 30% of children in Arkansas who are obese or overweight. We visit a high…
Arkansas has been ranked the most obese state in the nation. We examine the latest data, as well as provincial Southern food preferences which may be…