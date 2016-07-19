Researchers Investigate Relation Between Home Eating Habits, Childhood Obesity

A recent study by two University of Arkansas researchers explores healthy eating habits at home and how they relate to children's eating habits outside of the home and how those habits relate to a child's predisposition for being obese. We speak to the authors of the paper "Fast Food: To Eat or Not To Eat?" Godwin-Charles Ogbeide and Jennifer Henk.
