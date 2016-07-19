© 2022 KUAF
University of Arkansas

Researchers Investigate Relation Between Home Eating Habits, Childhood Obesity

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published July 19, 2016 at 11:37 AM CDT
UA University Relations

A recent study by two University of Arkansas researchers explores healthy eating habits at home and how they relate to children's eating habits outside of the home and how those habits relate to a child's predisposition for being obese. We speak to the authors of the paper "Fast Food: To Eat or Not To Eat?" Godwin-Charles Ogbeide and Jennifer Henk.

MUSIC: "A Little Bit of Cucumber" Harry Champion

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
