-
The data provided by Pat Walker Health Center at the University of Arkansas shows that the positivity rate on campus is at 24% for the month of January.…
-
A panel of campus leaders and experts from the University of Arkansas gathered on campus to answer questions about life on campus and the impact COVID-19…
-
As enrollment at the University of Arkansas has grown, so has demand for health services on campus. Monday morning, officials with the Pat Walker Health…
-
The sole manufacturer of the yellow fever vaccine in the U.S. will not be producing the vaccine until it transitions to its new facility next year. This…
-
Tuesday afternoon, the University of Arkansas celebrated the expansion and renovation of the Pat Walker Health Center. The $15 million project, which is…
-
More than 1.5 million cases of Chlamydia were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015. That’s the most reported disease in the…
-
Though no cases of Ebola have as of yet been confirmed in Arkansas or the U.S., officials with the Pat Walker Health Center at the University of Arkansas…